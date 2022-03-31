NAB apprehends impersonator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday apprehended impersonator Raja Muhammad Tariq, resident of Rahim Yar Khan with the help of police on the charges of using bureau's name for ulterior motives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday apprehended impersonator Raja Muhammad Tariq, resident of Rahim Yar Khan with the help of police on the charges of using bureau's name for ulterior motives.

According to NAB spokesman, the accused was handed over to the police for initiating the legal proceedings as per law. NAB seals, fake identity cards and illegal weapons which were recovered from the possession of the fake NAB officer.

NAB Chairman has issued strict instructions to intelligence wing to hand over fake NAB officers to police for initiating legal proceedings against them.

The Intelligence Wing of NAB has so far arrested 14 impersonators during the last four years on their involvement in robbing the public by posing themselves as fake NAB officers.

In the best interest of the people, NAB has once again informed them that the NAB spokesman should be informed immediately if any cheater contacts them for illegal gains or bribe.

It is to be noted that NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal has strictly prohibited officers from summoning any witness/accused on telephone and written instructions have also been issued in this regard.

If the NAB intends to summon a witness/accused, he should be summoned in writing and every effort should be made to meet every person who comes to the NAB at the appointed time and his self-respect must be protected. While no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.