NAB apprehends Khawaja Asif in assets beyond means case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Tuesday apprehended Khawaja Asif, a PML-N stalwart in assets beyond means case.

The MNA from Sialkot was arrested in a case of assets beyond means.

He would be presented in accountability court, Islamabad on Wednesday.