NAB Apprehends Safari Enclave-I Cheating Accused

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 03:22 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi Thursday apprehended Malik Ghulam Mehboob and Muhammad Ilyas of Aim Pak Builders and Developers in Safari Enclave-I investigation case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi Thursday apprehended Malik Ghulam Mehboob and Muhammad Ilyas of Aim Pak Builders and Developers in Safari Enclave-I investigation case.

According to spokesman of NAB, Chief Executive Officer and Director M/s Aim Pak Builders & Developers Ltd Malik Ghulam Mehboob s/o Ghulam Akbar and Muhammad Ilyas s/o Karam Din in case of investigation against the management of M/s Aim Pak Builders and Developers (Pvt) Ltd and others regarding cheating public at large through housing project Safari Enclave-I.

The accused has been involved in corruption and corrupt practices in allotment of plots, embezzlement of society funds causing loss of million of rupees to the members/ public at large.

During investigations, it was established that the accused persons in connivance with each other received Rs250 million from poor affected persons in the name of M/S Aim Pak Builders and Developers (Pvt) Ltd Company by inducing and enticing them through false promise of providing residential apartments / flats but neither they were given residential apartments / flats nor amount was refunded to the affected peoples.

Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi re-iterated that NAB will continue to pursue the corrupt element and cleansing the society from the corrupt element under the leadership of NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal so that the motherland could achieve the dream of corruption-free Pakistan. He said that NAB was making all out efforts to recover the looted money from the swindlers. However, this practice to invest in the unauthorized schemes in greed of more interest and returns on investments must be ended and discouraged. He urged the people to invest only in the government approved banking system and investment companies.

NAB director general reiterated that bureau's commitment to catch influential and powerful people belonging to private housing societies involved in corruption.

