NAB Apprehends Sardar Mandokhel In CDA Land Grabbing Case

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:40 PM

NAB apprehends Sardar Mandokhel in CDA land grabbing case

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi Tuesday apprehended Sardar Hayat Khan Mandokhel in a case of allegedly grabbing Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s land in Saidpur village worth over Rs455.74461 million.

The investigations against Mandokhel's M/S Exceed (PVT) and others transpired that the application of the accused to get the land for establishment of his site offices was just an eye wash, whereas the ulterior motive of accused was to grab the precious land of CDA in Saidpur through corruption and corrupt practices, a NAB press release said.

The accused deliberately tried to conceal himself to avoid court proceedings against him.

The Finance Wing of CDA has calculated the liability of Rs455.744461 million against the accused.

The CDA has requested NAB for recovery of liability from the petitioner accused. NAB Rawalpindi has already filed a reference in the Accountability Court Islamabad.

