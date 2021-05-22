UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Apprehends Suspect Of Rs 500 Mln Fraud

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 03:38 PM

NAB apprehends suspect of Rs 500 mln fraud

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has apprehended a suspect Wasim Zeb Khan, for looting Rs 500 million in the garb of online business, the bureau's spokesperson said on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has apprehended a suspect Wasim Zeb Khan, for looting Rs 500 million in the garb of online business, the bureau's spokesperson said on Saturday.

According to the details, the NAB has so far received more than 700 complaints against the suspect hailing from Pabbi, Nowshera, KP.

The accused, Wasim as the senior director of the online company www.pslashuk.com, along with other accused, collected large amount from the public through online business and fake schemes by promising hefty profits.

On non availability of the website online, the victims demanded their invested amount back, but the accused refused to return the money - depriving the people from their hard earned money through fraud and deception.

The accused was produced in the accountability court where the accused has been handed over to NAB KP on 8 days physical remand.

Director General NAB KP Brigadier (retd) Farooq Nasr Awan has assured the people that the fearless efforts will continue to bring back the money looted from the corrupt elements.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Business Company Nowshera Money From Million Court

Recent Stories

Police have arrested thirteen anti social elements ..

2 seconds ago

Shooting in US' Minneapolis Kills 2, Injures 8 - P ..

4 seconds ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi lauds diplom ..

4 minutes ago

Govt asset being used illegally by SDO IESCO Jand

4 minutes ago

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is now provid ..

21 minutes ago

Anti-dengue day observed

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.