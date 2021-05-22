NAB apprehends suspect of Rs 500 mln fraud

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has apprehended a suspect Wasim Zeb Khan, for looting Rs 500 million in the garb of online business, the bureau's spokesperson said on Saturday

According to the details, the NAB has so far received more than 700 complaints against the suspect hailing from Pabbi, Nowshera, KP.

The accused, Wasim as the senior director of the online company www.pslashuk.com, along with other accused, collected large amount from the public through online business and fake schemes by promising hefty profits.

On non availability of the website online, the victims demanded their invested amount back, but the accused refused to return the money - depriving the people from their hard earned money through fraud and deception.

The accused was produced in the accountability court where the accused has been handed over to NAB KP on 8 days physical remand.

Director General NAB KP Brigadier (retd) Farooq Nasr Awan has assured the people that the fearless efforts will continue to bring back the money looted from the corrupt elements.