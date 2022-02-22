UrduPoint.com

NAB Apprehends Untouchables For The First Time In History

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 08:06 PM

NAB apprehends untouchables for the first time in history

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has apprehended untouchables for the first time in the country's history besides convicting 1,405 accused persons due to vigorous prosecution in Accountability Courts from 2017 to 2021, Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal said Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has apprehended untouchables for the first time in the country's history besides convicting 1,405 accused persons due to vigorous prosecution in Accountability Courts from 2017 to 2021, Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal said Tuesday.

Chairing a meeting held to review performance of Prosecution Division and Operation Divisions of NAB at its headquarters, the chairman said NAB was determined for logical conclusion of mega corruption cases of money laundering, Fake Accounts, Assets beyond known sources of Income, Cheating public at large, illegal Housing/Cooperative Societies and Modarba/Musharka cases by utilizing all its resources as per law.� The meeting was informed that Prosecution Division of NAB was working closely with Operations Division NAB Headquarters in order to have legal assistance to all Regional Bureaus of NAB in conduct of complaint verifications, inquiries, investigations, references and pending cases of NAB vigorously on the basis of solid evidence in the respected Courts as per law.

The forum was informed that, the Prosecution Division was being revamped by inducing experienced legal consultants/special prosecutors.Some1237 references of NAB are under trial in the learned Accountability Courts with a worth of about Rs 1335 billion.

He said that out of 179 mega corruption cases of NAB, 66 mega corruption cases had been brought to logical conclusion while 93 mega corruption cases were under trial in the learned Accountability Courts of the country.

NAB is regularly reviewing the performance of NAB through computer based specially devised state of art monitoring and evaluation systems but also physically inspecting through Chairman NAB's Inspection and Monitoring Team (CIMT) to further review overall performance of NAB.

Moreover, NAB has established its own Pakistan Training and Research academy in which specialized training has been started to impart investigation officers as well as Prosecutors officers on modern lines in order to conduct investigations of cases of money laundering and white collar crime cases. NAB has also established an Anti Money Laundering Cell in NAB headquarters with main responsibilities to have compliance, monitoring, analysis and coordination with National FATF Secretariat and relevant stakeholders as per law.

He said that NAB has introduced a new concept of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers in order to further improve the standard and quality of inquiries and investigations on the basis of solid evidence as well as statements of witnesses and documentary evidence besides establishing state of the art Forensic Science LAB which has facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint analysis. These initiatives of NAB are lending quality. NAB had devised a Monitoring and Evaluation System as well as a comprehensive Quantified Grading System in order to further improve the performance of NAB. He said that NAB has prescribed a 10 months timeframe for completion of investigations and subsequently�filing of references on the allegations of corruption and corrupt practices. NAB has also established Witness Handing Cells in all its regional bureaus. Due to this reason, NAB is vigorously pursuing its cases in the learned Courts on the basis of solid documentary evidence as per law. Chairman NAB directed all NAB officers to double their efforts to nab corrupt elements as eradication of corruption is our national duty.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption National Accountability Bureau Money 2017 Financial Action Task Force All From Billion Justice Javed Iqbal

Recent Stories

High-level meeting at IHC takes up pending 'financ ..

High-level meeting at IHC takes up pending 'financial cases': Fawad

2 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of double murder in Gujrat

IGP takes notice of double murder in Gujrat

2 minutes ago
 Erdogan Cancels His Trip to Guinea, Returns to Tur ..

Erdogan Cancels His Trip to Guinea, Returns to Turkey - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Netherlands Summons Russian Ambassador Over Situat ..

Netherlands Summons Russian Ambassador Over Situation in Ukraine - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Russia not planning to send troops to east Ukraine ..

Russia not planning to send troops to east Ukraine 'for now'

5 minutes ago
 Imparting education in mother language helps child ..

Imparting education in mother language helps children in early learning: experts ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>