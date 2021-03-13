NAB approaches LHC for cancellation of Maryam Nawaz’s bail in money laundering case

(@fidahassanain)

A NAB prosecutor has filed a petition before the Lahore High Court saying that Maryam Nawaz is not cooperating with the bureau’s investigators regarding in Chaudhary Sugar Mills and other cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13th, 2021) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday moved a petition before the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking cancellation bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz.

A NAB prosecutor filed the petition before LHC submitting that Maryam Nawaz was on bail for a long time but she was not cooperating with the Bureau teams.

The prosecutor said that they wanted to question Maryam Nawaz regarding her role Chaudhary Sugar Mills and other reference. He asked the court to cancel her bail, so that she could be asked about her alleged in Chaudhary Sugar Mills reference and other cases.

Maryam Nawaz had secured bail from the Lahore High Court in money laundering case against her in Nov 2019.

Yesterday, she said that Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani won Senate Chairman election and she also congratulated him in a tweet.

On other hand,Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to take mega corruption crimes cases to their logical conclusion and no one would be allowed to escape from ongoing accountability process.

He was talking to a tv channel about NAB approaching Lahore High Court (LHC) for bail cancellation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case that she have to reach a plea bargain with authorities if she wants any relief.

"Go wherever you want Maryam Nawaz but first return the looted money of Pakistan," he criticized.

He said his government was determined not to forgive the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) unless they pay back the looted public money.

He said that NAB is investigating the cases of money laundering and other corruption professionally and on merit as per law.

Replying a question, he said public only wanted to know the reality of looters and plunders behind their innocent faces, adding, no NRO will be given to anyone, but yes an option of plea bargain is available for everyone.