NAB Approaches LHC To Challenge Rana Sana Ullah’s Bail In Narcotics Case
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 02:50 PM
Anti-graft body says Rana Sana Ullah is misusing his bail he was granted in Narcotics, and pleads the court to decide his case.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2020) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) approached Lahore High Court (LHC) to challenge bail of PML-N Punjab President Rana Sana Ullah.
The Anti-graft body said that Rana Sana Ullah was misusing his bail since he was granted eight months ago.
A local reporter also confirmed this development on part of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
Last year on Dec 25, Lahore High Court allowed bail to senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah in a drug case filed against him by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).
He was awarded bail against surety bonds of Rs1 million each.
He was in jail since after Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested him for allegedly having 15kg heroin in his custody during his journey from Faisalabad to Lahore last year in July.