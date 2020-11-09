NAB approaches LHC to challenge Rana Sana Ullah’s bail in narcotics case

(@fidahassanain)

Anti-graft body says Rana Sana Ullah is misusing his bail he was granted in Narcotics, and pleads the court to decide his case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2020) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) approached Lahore High Court (LHC) to challenge bail of PML-N Punjab President Rana Sana Ullah.

The Anti-graft body said that Rana Sana Ullah was misusing his bail since he was granted eight months ago.

A local reporter also confirmed this development on part of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Last year on Dec 25, Lahore High Court allowed bail to senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah in a drug case filed against him by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

He was awarded bail against surety bonds of Rs1 million each.

He was in jail since after Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested him for allegedly having 15kg heroin in his custody during his journey from Faisalabad to Lahore last year in July.