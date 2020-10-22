NAB approves 11 references against different people including Nawaz Sharif

(@fidahassanain)

Development came just after a week of PM’s appeal to the Supreme Court and NAB for disposal of corruption cases against people accused of corruption in the country including that of Nawaz Sharif.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2020) Anti-corruption watchdog approved 11 corruption references against different people including Nawaz Sharif, his principal Secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbbal and others.

The sources said that NAB’s executive body gave approval of all these 11 references against Nawaz Sharif and others.

They said that many people including Nawaz Sharif, foreign secretary Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry and former DG of Intelligence Bureau Khalid Sultan were accused of inflicting a loss of around two billion rupees on national exchequer on procuring 73 security vehicles, and misuse of power.

Ahsan Iqbal and others were also accused of corruption in Narrowal City project. They increased cost from 030 million to 3 billion rupees, it added.

Nawaz Sharif is in London while Ahsan Iqbal is already on bail and what will be the fate of others is not yet known to anyone. However, PM had announced to wrap up corruption cases and had appealed SC and NAB to dipose of cases of corruption as soon as possible.