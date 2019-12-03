NAB approves assets beyond means investigation against Rana Sanaullah

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in its Executive Board's meeting in Islamabad, presided over by chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal, on Tuesday approved an investigation into assets beyond known sources of income owned by PML-N's National Assembly member Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd December, 2019) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in its Executive board's meeting in Islamabad, presided over by chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal, on Tuesday approved an investigation into assets beyond known sources of income owned by PML-N's National Assembly member Rana Sanaullah - the former law minister who is under judicial remand in narcotics case.The meeting today examined several references, inquiries and investigations pertaining to corruption cases in the country.Later, NAB chief said that priority of NAB was to eradicate corruption from the country besides recovering the looted money from plunderers."NAB is now concentrating on taking mega corruption cases to their logical conclusion," he said.By pursuing the policy of Accountability for All, he said, NAB had recovered Rs 73 billion directly or indirectly over the last 25 months.

The NAB chief said the bureau had filed 630 corruption references in accountability courts over the past 25 months and it was striving to recover billions of rupees looted from the people.He said 1,270 corruption references involving Rs910 billion were currently being heard in different accountability courts of the country.Mr Iqbal directed all directors general to ensure completion of complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations within the prescribed timeframe.The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had arrested Mr Khan on July 1 and claimed to have recovered 15kg heroin from his possession.The FIR was lodged under section 9 (C) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997, which carries death penalty or life imprisonment or a jail term that may extend to 14 years, along with a fine up to Rs1 million.