NAB approves nine inquiries, four investigations, one reference; closing some inquiries

The Executive Board Meeting of National Accountability Bureau (EBM-NAB) Wednesday authorized conducting nine inquiries against various personalities including MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, Khalid Sherdil, four investigations against various departments and ordered closing some of inquiries, owing to absence of evidence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ):The Executive Board Meeting of National Accountability Bureau (EBM-NAB) Wednesday authorized conducting nine inquiries against various personalities including MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, Khalid Sherdil, four investigations against various departments and ordered closing some of inquiries, owing to absence of evidence.

Chairman NAB chaired the meeting of EBM, which accorded approval of filing corruption reference against Syed Ikramullah Shah, former Xen, Operations, TESCO, FATA Circle, Peshawar for causing Rs 49.07 million losses to national exchequer by granting illegal power connections to various steel mills by misusing his authority, said a press release.

The EBM accorded approval of conducting nine inquiries against Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Member National Assembly; Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan Abbasi, former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others, Khalid Sherdil, former Secretaries Industries, Punjab and others; Muhammad Iqbal Khan, SDFO, Forest Sub Division, Mangora, Swat and others; officers and officials of Auqaf Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others; management of Education Department Quetta; officers and officials of Provincial Highway Development Division, Khairpur; Munawwar Nazir Abbasi, former Chief Executive Officer, Sukkur Electric Power Construction Company and others; Public Health Division Punjab and Punjab Highway Department.

The EBM authorized the conducting of four investigations against the management of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), officials of Privatisation Commission,Trust Investment Bank, officials and officers of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and others, officials of Galiyat Development Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others.

The EBM accorded approval of sending inquiry against officials and officers of finance department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwat to chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for special audit.

It approved transferring inquiry against Professor Dr Muhammad Noor Wazir ,officers of Principal Khyber Medical College, Hayat abad, Peshawar and others to relevant university, shifting of inquiry against the officers, officials of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar and others, Farooq Bazai vice chancellor, Balochistan University of Information Technology,Engineering and Management Sciences and other to Higher Education Commission (HEC), Inquiry against officers, officials of Gilyat Development Authority, to anti corruption establishment, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, inquiry against Dr Allah Ditta Raza Chaudhry to GC University Lahore for special audit, Inquiries against management and officials and others of Capital Market Management Company, Rawalpindi and others, management, officials and officers of Capital Market Management Company Gujranwala, to Local Government Department Punjab.

EBM okayed shifting of inquiries against Dr Rashad Bajwa, chief executive officer NRCP, Dera Ghazi Khan, Asghar Ali Jawad, General Manager Operations and others to State Bank of Pakistan.

The EBM approved closing inquiries against Syed Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gillani, former Federal Minister and President Anjuman Islamia and others, Iftikhar Gillani, MNA, Akbar Shah Rasheedi, chief engineer, foreign aid works and service department Hayatabad and others, Dr Shahid Mehboob, former Vice chancellor GC University, Faisalabad and others, Chief Engineer, Irrigation Department Bahawalpur, Seretary Raiwlays, Punjab Track Lahore and others, Afzal Bhatti, Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab and others, Multan, Sukkur INGOs, NGOs, SDPI, Fafen, Fao, management and others of Rural Support Programme, Fazal Sheikh Director Finance Quest and others due to absence of evidence.

Chairman NAB, Justice Javed Iqbal vowed taking white collar crimes tological conclusion saying NAB was utilizing all available resources to punishthe corrupt elements, and proclaimed offenders.