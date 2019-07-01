UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Approves Reference Against Administrator, Income Tax Housing Society

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 11:52 PM

NAB approves reference against administrator, income tax housing society

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi has approved against Iqbal Channa, Administrator, Income Tax Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Karachi, officers / officials of Cooperation department Government of Sindh and others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ):National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi has approved against Iqbal Channa, Administrator, Income Tax Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Karachi, officers / officials of Cooperation department Government of Sindh and others.

The approval was granted in a Regional Board Meeting (RBM) chaired by Director General NAB Karachi, said a statement on Monday.

It is alleged that during the tenure of accused Iqbal Channa Administrator of society in connivance with others has illegally fabricated and sold the plots curved out of amenity plots reserved in Lay Out Plan.

During the inquiry / investigation it has surfaced that no stakeholder is in possession of the original record of allotments and bank accounts.

The record of Project Management Unit, BoR till 2014, reveals that there was not a single construction in the society and all the construction on fake plot have been carried out during the tenure of accused administrator and thus cheated public at large and have caused loss amounting to Rs.150 million approximately.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh National Accountability Bureau Bank All Government Million Housing

Recent Stories

Maria Wasti for art academies

9 minutes ago

Opposition not to be able to develop consensus on ..

9 minutes ago

UN Views Myanmar 2020 Election as Opportunity to E ..

9 minutes ago

Russia, UN Voice Concerns Over Negative Impact of ..

9 minutes ago

IGP orders elaborate security measures in Islamaba ..

9 minutes ago

Estimated 1.44 mln refugees worldwide to need res ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.