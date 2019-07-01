NAB approves reference against administrator, income tax housing society

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi has approved against Iqbal Channa, Administrator, Income Tax Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Karachi, officers / officials of Cooperation department Government of Sindh and others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ):National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi has approved against Iqbal Channa, Administrator, Income Tax Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Karachi, officers / officials of Cooperation department Government of Sindh and others.

The approval was granted in a Regional Board Meeting (RBM) chaired by Director General NAB Karachi, said a statement on Monday.

It is alleged that during the tenure of accused Iqbal Channa Administrator of society in connivance with others has illegally fabricated and sold the plots curved out of amenity plots reserved in Lay Out Plan.

During the inquiry / investigation it has surfaced that no stakeholder is in possession of the original record of allotments and bank accounts.

The record of Project Management Unit, BoR till 2014, reveals that there was not a single construction in the society and all the construction on fake plot have been carried out during the tenure of accused administrator and thus cheated public at large and have caused loss amounting to Rs.150 million approximately.