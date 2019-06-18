NAB approves three reference, six investigations against various personalities

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday accorded approval of filing three corruption references against various personalities including former Vice Chancellor Punjab Univeristy, Dr Mujahid Kamran for inflicting losses to national exchequer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday accorded approval of filing three corruption references against various personalities including former Vice Chancellor Punjab Univeristy, Dr Mujahid Kamran for inflicting losses to national exchequer.

The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of anti graft watchdog, chaired by Justice Javed Iqbal also okayed conducting six investigations against various persons on the allegations of inflicting million of rupees losses to national exchequer, a press release said.

The EBM accorded approval of filing three corruption reference against Tariq Qazi, Chief Executive Officer NTDC and others on the allegations of illegally investing Rs 200 million in Trust Investment Bank and consequently inflicting Rs 165.86 million losses to the national exchequer.

EBM accorded approval of filing another reference against Javed Pervaiz, former Chief Executive Officer, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) and others for investing Rs120 million in Trust Investment Bank thus inflicted Rs 120 million losses to national kitty.

The EBM okayed filing another reference against Dr Mujahid Kamran, former Vice Chancellor, Punjab University and others for illegally recruiting 454 persons in contrary to rules and regulations and giving scholarships to favourites which caused heavy losses to national exchequer.

The EBM also accorded approval to conduct six investigations against officers of foreign, Interior ministries, former prime minister, former minister for petroleum and natural resources and relevant Secretary, management of Sui Southern Gas company, Interstate Gas System, messers Ellen G Terminal Pakistan Limited and others, Jam Khan Shoro , former minister for local bodies, officers of revenue department, Sindh and others, officers of Balochistan Enegrated Water Resource Management and Development Project, Revenue Department , Tehsil Fort Abad.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General Accountability, DG Operations and other senior officers.