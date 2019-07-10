NAB arrest 3 accused in Fake Account Case

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ):The National Accountability Bureau (NAB)-Karachi Wednesday arrested three accused in Fake Accounts Case from Karachi.

Accused are Tariq Ahsan, President, Sindh Bank; Syed Nadeem Altaf, Executive Vice President, Sindh Bank; and Bilal Sheikh Ex-President Sindh Bank, who is working currently as Director Sindh Bank, said a statement.

The accused will be produced before an Accountability Court in Karachi for the grant of transit remand.

After remand from the court, these accused will be shifted to Islamabadas per law.