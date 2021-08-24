UrduPoint.com

NAB Arrest Accused After Cancellation Of His Bail

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 08:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday arrested another co-accused from court premises after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) canceled his bail in case pertaining to looting the public on the name of investment.

The NAB told the court of Chief Justice Athar Minallah that the petitioner Faisal Ayub was wanted to the bureau in case pertaining to corruption of billions of rupees. He was named in the main reference, the NAB said.

The bureau alleged that the accused had looted the public on the name of All Pakistan Project Company with the connivance of main accused Adam Amin Chaudhry. It prayed the court to cancel the bail of the accused as the it had to recover the looted money from him.

After hearing arguments by NAB prosecutor, the IHC bench subsequently cancelled the interim bail of the accused.

