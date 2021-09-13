NAB arrest accused in Rs 104 million housing scam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan on Monday arrested an accused in a Rs 104.4 million housing scheme fraud after his pre-arrest bail plea was rejected by the Lahore High Court Multan Bench.

Accused Ghulam Sajjad Jalwana, according to prosecution, had launched a housing society by the name and style of Gulshan-e-Hussain Housing Scheme in Mouza Karna, Jail road in Bahawalpur in 1996/7. The plots of housing scheme measuring 53 kanal area were sold through Khan Property Dealer Bahawalpur. The society, however, was declared illegal by the Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur.

Investigations revealed that accused had cheated members of the public at large on account of non-execution of development works as promised and not handing over possession of plots.

A reference was filed against the accused with Accountability Court Multan. He was arrested on Monday after his bail plea was dismissed by the Lahore High Court Multan Bench.

Accused Ghulam Sajjad Jalwana would be produced before the Accountability Court Multan on Tuesday, September 14, for his physical remand, NAB spokesman said in a statement.