NAB arrest accused involved in Mudarraba scandal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday arrested accused involved in cheating public at large under the garb of investment in Islamic Mudarraba swindling millions of rupees.

As per details, the accused Mehmood-ul-Hassan s/o Muhammad Hassan Khan resident Bela Garlat Tehsil Balakot Dist Mansehra was involved in illegal activities with name of M/s Al-Ahsan Multiple Businesses and Investment Bureau, Mansehra. He along with his cronies lured general public to invest their hard earned money in al-Ahsan business on the promise that they would be given an exorbitant profit on investment.

Thereby, the accused accumulated huge amount from the public and after paying so-called profit for few months, stopped payment and fled.

It merits mentioning here that two of the culprits Usman Ali and Roshan Deen have been convicted by the Accountability Courts and Muhammad Shoaib has done plea bargain in instant case.

Mehmood Ul Hassan on other had refused to join the proceedings and has been declared Proclaimed Offender by honorable Accountability Court in 2018.

In view of Chairman NAB Justice Javaid Iqbal's vision to provide every possible relief to general public, the Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwar Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan, assures the general public that NAB (KP) will continue its efforts without any fear or favor and ensure the return of looted money from the culprits to its rightful owners.