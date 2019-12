(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi on Monday arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal in the Narowal sports City Complex scandal

The Bureau summoned a doctors team for conducting medical examination of the accused Ahsan Iqbal, who would be produced before the accountability court on Tuesday for seeking his physical remand, a NAB press release said.