UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Arrest Maryam Nawaz, Yousaf Abbas

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 10:30 PM

NAB arrest Maryam Nawaz, Yousaf Abbas

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday arrested PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas outside Kot Lakhpat Jail when they went to meet PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday arrested PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas outside Kot Lakhpat Jail when they went to meet PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif.

According to NAB spokesperson, Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas were taken into custody by the NAB team after she failed to respond to NAB's notices to appear in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

A doctors panel would hold medical check-up of both the detainess as per the instructions of the chairman NAB.

Maryam Nawaz will be presented before the Accountability Court for remand as per law on Friday (tomorrow).

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Court

Recent Stories

Colombia to stage most ambitious international pro ..

1 hour ago

India mulls opening fuel marketing to foreign inve ..

1 hour ago

FNC Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee confirms selection ..

1 hour ago

Manama Says Iran's Reaction to Gulf Conference Goe ..

35 seconds ago

Supreme Court dismisses acquittal appeal of death ..

37 seconds ago

Italy to provide 20.5 million Euro for economic tr ..

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.