NAB arrest Maryam Nawaz, Yousaf Abbas

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday arrested PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas outside Kot Lakhpat Jail when they went to meet PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif

According to NAB spokesperson, Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas were taken into custody by the NAB team after she failed to respond to NAB's notices to appear in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

A doctors panel would hold medical check-up of both the detainess as per the instructions of the chairman NAB.

Maryam Nawaz will be presented before the Accountability Court for remand as per law on Friday (tomorrow).