NAB Arrest Modaraba Scandal Absconder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Thursday apprehended an absconder Rashid Saleem, wanted in a reference of corruption regarding muliti billion rupee Modaraba/Musharka (Islamic mode of investment) scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Thursday apprehended an absconder Rashid Saleem, wanted in a reference of corruption regarding muliti billion rupee Modaraba/Musharka (Islamic mode of investment) scam.

According to a press release, Rashid Saleem the co accused of main culprit of Modaraba scam Mufti Ehsan is involved in looting billion of rupees from the people under false promise of investments and profits.

The arrest warrants of Rashid Saleem had been issued in 2016.

The 14 days remand of Saleem, arrested from Okara by NAB, Rawalpindi, was being sought from the relevant accountability court.

Director General NAB, Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi directed NAB officers to resolve the corruption cases on merit. NAB has committed to eradicate the corrupt elements and corruption from the country. Bureau was pursuing the strategy of zero tolerance. DG directed the officers to resolve the cases on merit and take the mega corruption cases to logical conclusion.

