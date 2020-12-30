UrduPoint.com
NAB Arrest PML-M Lawmaker Khawaja Asif In "assets Beyond Means Case"

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 11:25 AM

NAB arrest PML-M lawmaker Khawaja Asif in

The anti-graft body has confirmed arrest of PML-N lawmaker, saying that he failed to come up with satisfactory answers

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2020) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Khawaja Asif over charges of developing assets beyond known sources of income.

The anti-graft body confimed arrest of Khawaja Asif, saying that he failed to answer the questions about assets he developed over the years.

PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif, Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, Generla Secretary Ahsan Iqbal and other party leaders have strongly criticized NAB for arresting Khawaja Asif.

"Arresting Khawaja Asif is nothing but a joke," said Nawaz Sharif while talking to the reporters in Lodnon.

(More to Come)

