NAB Arrest SNGPL Official In Assets Beyond Means Case

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

NAB arrest SNGPL official in assets beyond means case

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan authorities have arrested an official of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in an asset-beyond- means case.

NAB Multan arrested Syed Tauqir Hussain Kazmi, a sales representative, appointed in SNGPL in 1995, after it was established he accumulated huge assets amounting to Rs 176 million including houses, agricultural and commercial lands, petrol pump, and luxury vehicles in his name and in the name of dependents and benamidars.

He will be produced before National Accountability Court on Thursday to secure his physical remand.

A reference has already been filed with the accountability court Multan pending adjudication, NAB Multan spokesman said in a statement.

More Stories From Pakistan

