NAB Arrested An Accused Involved In Fraud

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:22 PM

NAB arrested an accused involved in fraud

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Thursday arrested Muhammad Naseer, an accused involved in the cheating and fraud, after cancellation of his pre arrest bail by the accountability court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Thursday arrested Muhammad Naseer, an accused involved in the cheating and fraud, after cancellation of his pre arrest bail by the accountability court.

A NAB spokesman said in a statement that Muhammad Naseer, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Traders Waste Management Company, Kasur, in connivance with other co accused got installed an incinerator having capacity to incinerate highly toxic waste between 100-150kg/hr after acquiring approval from Environment Protection Agency (EPA) which was later fraudulently shown increased up to 400-450 kg/hr.

The accused persons used to collect highly infectious/hazardous waste from Government, private hospitals and other industries more than their incineration capacity and malafidely gained maximum incineration charges on per kg basis from different clients.

Accused Muhammad Naseer and others in lieu of, incineration used to dump the hazardous waste and submit bogus quarterly compliance report to EPA. Hence accused obtained financial benefits to the tune of Rs 524,101,077. NAB Lahore initiated inquiry proceedings against CEO/Directors of M/s Ali Traders Waste Management Company, Kasur and others in March 2018, subsequently in June 2020 after completion of investigation proceedings, NAB Lahore had filed corruption reference in the Accountability Court.

