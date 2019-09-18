UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Arrested PTI Top Leader Khursheed Shah

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 09:31 PM

NAB arrested PTI top leader Khursheed Shah

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested Pakistan Peoples Party's senior leader Khursheed Shah on Wednesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested Pakistan Peoples Party's senior leader Khursheed Shah on Wednesday.

According to a brief statement issued by the accountability watchdog, he was taken into custody by the bureau's Sukkur chapter in an assets beyond means case. He will be presented before the relevant accountability court in Sukkur for remand today Thursday.The PPP stalwart was arrested in a joint operation by NAB's Rawalpindi and Sukkur chapters.

Shah was taken away by nearly 20 personnel of NAB and police during a raid at his Islamabad residence, the domestic staff at his house.They claimed that the NAB and police personnel had neither allowed any discussion nor let the servants take out their mobile phones before they took Shah away with them.Reacting to the development, PPP senior leader Sherry Rehman said Shah, an MNA, was arrested while the National Assembly session was underway without intimating the NA speaker to "further your condemnable objectives"."On one hand we say that the law of jungle is prevailing in the world through which Kashmir is being subjected to state oppression; it appears that something similar is happening here.

"Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, another PPP leader, termed Shah's arrest a "very wrong step" on the part of the government.

"Had Khursheed Shah run away from the country? Had to refused to attend any inquiry against him?" he questioned. He added that the arrest will harm the expression of unity that is currently required of the nation.Born in 1952, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah hails from Sindh's Sukkur region, which he went on to represent as an MPA and later as MNA.

He studied at Sukkur's Islamia College and obtained the degrees of MA and LLB.He was elected to the Sindh Assembly in 1988 during which he was made a provincial minister holding a wide range of portfolios - education, import and transport being some of them.

He made his way to the parliament in 1990.Shah also served as a Federal minister for education in 1993, during slain PPP leader, Benazir Bhutto's second government. In 2008, he was elected from NA-199 (Sukkur cum Shikarpur-II), PPP and became minister for labour and human resources.

He was made the federal minister for religious affairs in 2010. In 2013, he was elected from NA-199 (Sukkur-cum-Shikarpur-II), PPP and became the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Islamabad National Assembly Chief Minister World Police National Accountability Bureau Benazir Bhutto Import Education Sherry Rehman Mobile Parliament Khursheed Ahmed Rawalpindi Sukkur Pakistan Peoples Party Murad Ali Shah From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited Court NA-199 Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

CDA continue operation against encroachments

33 seconds ago

Pakistan to respond India's aggression befittingly ..

34 seconds ago

Police nabs two alleged extortionists in Hyderabad ..

37 seconds ago

PTI demands high level inquiry of BDS student's my ..

39 seconds ago

Resolution of Kashmir issue, corruption eliminatio ..

7 minutes ago

Shafqat Mahmood against politics in education sect ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.