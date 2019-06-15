UrduPoint.com
NAB Arrests 3 Accused Including Son Of Anwar Majeed In Fake Accounts Case

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 03:36 PM

NAB arrests 3 accused including son of Anwar Majeed in fake accounts case

NAB Karachi has arrested 3 accused including Zulqarnain Majeed son of Anwar Majeed chairman of Omni group in fake accounts case

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th June, 2019) NAB Karachi has arrested 3 accused including Zulqarnain Majeed son of Anwar Majeed chairman of Omni group in fake accounts case.Those arrested include Khawaja Suleman and project director Omni group Abdul Wahid, close relatives of Anwar Majeed.

Abdul Ghani Majeed, elder son of Abdul Majeed has already been arrested. NAB is conducting raids to arrest his other son Namar Majeed.The arrested accused will be Islamabad after their transit remand. Joint Investigation team of NAB will make investigation from them.

