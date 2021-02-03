NAB arrests accused after rejection of his pre-arrest bail

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Tuesday arrested an accused, Mian Rafaqat Ali, former president of Green View Cooperative Housing Society after rejection of his pre-arrest bail from the court

Rafaqat was alleged to have misappropriated the Society funds for his personal gains and through this the accused managed to acquire hefty assets in his own and other family members' names.

As per the details, accused Rafaqat Ali currently possessed assets worth Rs 400 million (approx) whereas, more than hundred bank accounts have also been surfaced in his and his family members' names.

It was also alleged that accused Mian Rafaqat Ali received Rs 50 million in the garb of development work and committed fraud in alleged connivance with his family members.

During NAB inquiry proceedings, accused Rafaqat failed to justify sources of his income along with complete details of his and other members' assets.

Accused Rafaqat Ali would be produced before accountability court, Lahore for his physical remand.