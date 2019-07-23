UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Arrests Accused In Cheating Public At Large

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 07:26 PM

NAB arrests accused in cheating public at large

NAB Multan has arrested a accused Sheikh Shahid Jamal Managing Director Ali Associates in connection with an ongoing investigation against owners and developers of Green Fort (Plus)

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd July, 2019) NAB Multan has arrested a accused Sheikh Shahid Jamal Managing Director Ali Associates in connection with an ongoing investigation against owners and developers of Green Fort (Plus).The accused Sheikh Shahid Jamal will be presented before the Accountability Court, Multan for grant of physical remand of the accused to NAB Multan.The accused is allegedly involved in cheating members of public at large by launching many illegal housing projects under the banner of Ali Associates.

The aggregate liability of the accused in 5x Illegal Housing Projects under investigation in NAB Multan is approximately Rs.7.71 billion. Accused Sheikh Shahid Jamal cheated and defrauded thousands of people by selling plots in illegal and unapproved housing schemes.

The arrested person said accused launched and advertised Housing Schemes without approval of regulatory authority concerned.

He in connivance with other co-accused persons evaded Government fee / dues and transfer of land of roads and amenity plots to regulatory authority. No development work has been completed at sites despite lapse of decades.Five Housing Projects under investigation in NAB Multan includes Green Fort (Plus), Mattital Road, Multan, Multan, Falcon City, Phase-II, Southern Bypass, Multan, Babar Town, Old Shujabad Road, Multan, Millennium City Phase-I, Dunyapur Road, Multan and Green Fort, Northern Bypass Road, Multan.

Related Topics

Multan National Accountability Bureau Road Shujabad Government Billion Court Housing

Recent Stories

WWF calls on citizens to support nature conservati ..

19 seconds ago

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Ab ..

31 minutes ago

Punjab University Institute of Education & Researc ..

4 seconds ago

ANF submits challan against Sanaullah

6 seconds ago

China, Pakistan are partners In progress: National ..

9 seconds ago

Capital schools may serve lunch to students

11 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.