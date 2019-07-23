NAB arrests accused in cheating public at large

NAB Multan has arrested a accused Sheikh Shahid Jamal Managing Director Ali Associates in connection with an ongoing investigation against owners and developers of Green Fort (Plus)

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd July, 2019) NAB Multan has arrested a accused Sheikh Shahid Jamal Managing Director Ali Associates in connection with an ongoing investigation against owners and developers of Green Fort (Plus).The accused Sheikh Shahid Jamal will be presented before the Accountability Court, Multan for grant of physical remand of the accused to NAB Multan.The accused is allegedly involved in cheating members of public at large by launching many illegal housing projects under the banner of Ali Associates.

The aggregate liability of the accused in 5x Illegal Housing Projects under investigation in NAB Multan is approximately Rs.7.71 billion. Accused Sheikh Shahid Jamal cheated and defrauded thousands of people by selling plots in illegal and unapproved housing schemes.

The arrested person said accused launched and advertised Housing Schemes without approval of regulatory authority concerned.

He in connivance with other co-accused persons evaded Government fee / dues and transfer of land of roads and amenity plots to regulatory authority. No development work has been completed at sites despite lapse of decades.Five Housing Projects under investigation in NAB Multan includes Green Fort (Plus), Mattital Road, Multan, Multan, Falcon City, Phase-II, Southern Bypass, Multan, Babar Town, Old Shujabad Road, Multan, Millennium City Phase-I, Dunyapur Road, Multan and Green Fort, Northern Bypass Road, Multan.