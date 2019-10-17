UrduPoint.com
NAB Arrests Akram Durrani's Co Accused In Illegal Appointments Case

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 02:24 PM

NAB arrests Akram Durrani's co accused in illegal appointments case

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has arrested Mukhtar Badshah Khattak and Muhammad Atif Malik in the inquiry against former minister of Housing and Works Akram Khan Durrani, officials of housing and works and others in the illegal appointments case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has arrested Mukhtar Badshah Khattak and Muhammad Atif Malik in the inquiry against former minister of Housing and Works Akram Khan Durrani, officials of housing and works and others in the illegal appointments case.

As per details, the accused Mukhtar Badshah Khattak s/o sad Badshah, member Departmental Selection Committee and Chief Admin Officer Pak PWD, Islamabad has played a key role in illegal recruitments with malafide intentions in Pak PWD.

The other accused Muhammad Atif Malik illegally benefited the applicants by issuing fake documents to them for getting jobs in PAK PWD, said a press release.

