NAB Arrests Alleged Outlaw In 190m Scam

Tue 14th April 2020 | 07:04 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan arrested an alleged outlaw namely Muhammad Islam, an ex-employee of Special Branch , from depriving general public from their hard earned money by means of fraud

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan arrested an alleged outlaw namely Muhammad Islam, an ex-employee of Special Branch , from depriving general public from their hard earned money by means of fraud.

The ex-employee Muhammad islam was running a travel agency with her wife in the city under title Bin Islam Travels. Following several complaints, he was dismissed from job. Then he vanished after collecting nearly Rs 193 million from general public, said a press release issued by NAB Multan.

He used to lure people of high profit rates in booking of shops at Fashion Mall Plaza, advance booking of Hajj/Umrah tickets. Till date 55 claimants have submitted their claims worth Rs. 193 million with NAB Multan.

Accused Muhammad Islam, in connivance with his brothers in law namely M. Hanif and M. Iqbal used to collect huge amounts from general public.He was arrested from Islamabad after cancellation of his bail.

