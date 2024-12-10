The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has apprehended Zeeshan Ahmed Hashmi, a wanted accused, from Mardan’s Gambat district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has apprehended Zeeshan Ahmed Hashmi, a wanted accused, from Mardan’s Gambat district.

Hashmi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Afza International City and Glade Vista Housing Society projects, was arrested in connection with a large-scale fraud case.

According to a NAB spokesperson, Hashmi had been on the run and was being sought for his involvement in a complex case of cheating and fraud, which affected hundreds of individuals.