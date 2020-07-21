UrduPoint.com
NAB Arrests CEO Elite Town Housing Society

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 10:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Tuesday arrested Chief Executive Officer (CEO) M/S Services Masters Pvt Limited accused Muhammad Kashif Khan for allegedly grabbing more than Rs 643 million from hundreds of affectees for providing plots in Elite Town Housing Scheme, Lahore.

The NAB Lahore took cognizance against accused Kashif Khan who launched illegal housing schemes titled Elite Town Housing, Elite Town Phase-II and Elite Town Extension under the cover of Services Master Pvt Limited and Al-Raheem Group located at Ferozpur Road, Lahore.

The accused managed to collect hefty amounts of Rs 643 Million (approx) from people.

The ongoing investigations revealed that the accused allegedly sold fake and non-existent plots to general public.

The accused also promised the investors that after payments the Society would provide them with proper allotments of their booked plots, whereas, despite collecting the maximum development charges and by non-delivery of possessions of plots and even the lapse of considerable time period the accused failed to fulfill his promises.

The accused did not deliver the possession of plots to members. Around 697 claimants who lost their hard earned money had approached NAB Lahore for redressal of their losses.

NAB Lahore officials would produce the accused Muhammad Kashif Khan before Accountability Court, tomorrow, for seeking his physical remand.

