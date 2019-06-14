NAB arrests Dy Registrar Cooperatives Ejaz Khan

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore arrested another accused, Muhammad Ejaz Khan, Deputy Registrar Cooperatives, on account of alleged misuse of authority and abetment in Chinar Bagh Cooperative Housing Society Scam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) : National Accountability Bureau NAB ), Lahore arrested another accused, Muhammad Ejaz Khan, Deputy Registrar Cooperatives, on account of alleged misuse of authority and abetment in Chinar Bagh Cooperative Housing Society Scam.

According to NAB spokesman, the accused as a deputy registrar Cooperatives allegedly misused his authority by granting approval of the New Jhelum-Punjab Project Extension as the authority to grant permission for the extension of the project resides with Registrar Cooperatives, however, with the malicious intentions the accused, Ejaz Khan, approved the extension of the project and committed the offence of corruption and corrupt practices.

The accused aided and abetted as well as actually participated in misappropriation of an amount of Rs 2 billion by the developer and Management of the Chinar Bagh Cooperative Housing Society.

Earlier, NAB Lahore officials arrested a major accused in the same case named Tariq Shah on May 31, 2019.

Thus, revelations from the same resulted in the arrest of accused Ejaz Khan.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that the Cooperative Society landed into an agreement with private Contractors/Developers and as per the agreement, the society was to be provided with 625 acre land between 2013 to 2016 while in violation of the agreement only 850 Kanal land could only be associated with Chanar Bagh Cooperative Society.

In view of the same, the accused accumulated Rs 2 billion from general public by selling of plot files. Relations between accused Ejaz Khan and land mafia has also been disclosed during the course of investigations.

Accused Ejaz Khan would be produced before an accountability court tomorrow for acquiring of his physical remand. It is also expected during the remand proceedings that numerous other involved culprits may be got arrested following the revelations made by the accused.