NAB arrests elements involved in corruption cases: Faisal Vowda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vowda on Friday said that national accountability bureau (NAB), have apprehended those elements involved in corruption and money laundering cases.

Talking to a private news channel programe, he said that all the institutions were working independently and the NAB was also discharging duties with full freedom.

The government was not interfering in any matter of the institutions, he said adding that all the institutions were working under their constitutional domains.

About appointment of NAB chairman, the minister said that Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, both the political parties had consent and consensus over the selection of NAB head.

Criticizing Opposition's role, he said that the leaders had been using derogatory remarks against the family members of parliamentarian which he added that the tactics were being used to build up pressure for hiding the corruption.

To a question he said that a case of corruption regarding Asif Ali Zardari was made during the period of 2015, when there was the government of PML-N.

Raising questions with the leaders of past governments, he said that the leaders must tell the nation about progress or any development made during their tenure of governments for changing the fate of the people.

He said the leaders of PML-N, had fled the country with their family members and living in London.

To a question he said the present government was taking hard decision to streamline the system. Faisal Vowda said that we are paying interest over the loan money amounting to Rs 30,000 billion, taken by PPP and PML-N leaders during their tenures of governments.

In replying to a question he said that PTI government would collect data and details of such a heavy loan taken by PPP and PML-N, during the period of last 10 years.