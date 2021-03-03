NAB arrests ex-Chairman, Secretary Red Crescent over massive corruption charges

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan on Wednesday arrested the Red Crescent Balochistan chapter former Chairman and Secretary over a massive corruption charges after Balochistan High Court (BHC) rejected their application for bail before arrest

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan on Wednesday arrested the Red Crescent Balochistan chapter former Chairman and Secretary over a massive corruption charges after Balochistan High Court (BHC) rejected their application for bail before arrest.

The BHC division bench comprising Justice Kamaran Khan Mulakhail and Justice Rozi Khan Kakar heard the plea filed by the accused Shabbir Ahmed, Chairman Red Crescent Balochistan and Jhanzeb Raisani, Secretary Red Crescent while Jaffer Raza was the Prosecutor NAB, said a press release issued here.

As per investigation carried out by the NAB Balochistan team, the former chairman and secretary Red Crescent in connivance with each other embezzled millions of rupee.

They withdrew cheques from three different accounts of the Charity organization in the name of ghost employees, fuel, procurement of office items while the accused had no justification of a heavy amount withdrew through cheqes from various accounts of the Red Crescent.

It may be mentioned here that the Chairman had no expertise to run the charity organization and Secretary was the former ghost employee of the education department where he had been facing the corruption charges.

Both the accused had been shifted to NAB Balochistan office and would be interrogated after taking remand from the hounourable court.

Further probe was underway.