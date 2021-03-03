UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Arrests Ex Chairman, Secretary Red Crescent Over Massive Corruption Charges

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:30 PM

NAB arrests Ex Chairman, Secretary Red Crescent over massive corruption charges

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau Balochistan on Wednesday arrested the Red Crescent Balochistan chapter former Chairman and Secretary over a massive corruption charges after Balochistan High Court rejected their application for bail before arrest.

BHC division bench comprising Justice Kamaran Khan Mulakhail and Justice Rozi Khan Bareach heard the plea filed by the accused Shabbir Ahmed, Chairman Red Crescent Balochistan and Jhanzeb Raisani, Secretary Red Crescent while Jaffer Raza was the Prosecutor NAB, said press release issued here.

As per investigation carried out by the NAB Balochistan team, the former chairman and secretary Red Crescent in connivance with each other embezzled millions of rupee.

They withdrew cheques from three different accounts of the Charity organization in the name of ghost employees, fuel, procurement of office items while the accused had no justification of a heavy amount withdrew through cheqes from various accounts of the Red Crescent.

It may be mentioned here that the Chairman had no expertise to run the charity organization and Secretary was the former ghost employee of the education department where he had been facing the corruption charges.

Both the accused had been shifted to NAB Balochistan office and would be interrogated after taking remand from the hounourable court.

Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Corruption Balochistan National Accountability Bureau Education May From Million Court Employment

Recent Stories

Domestic, foreign loans have increased substantial ..

7 minutes ago

World Wildlife Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

8 minutes ago

Pakistani rupee continues its upward trajectory ag ..

15 minutes ago

73,374 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

20 minutes ago

Amazon Prime apologizes from Hindus over Tandav co ..

34 minutes ago

Nepal wants direct flights with Pakistan to promot ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.