UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Arrests Ex-DG E&T Dept In Illegal Liquor Licence Case

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 11:50 PM

NAB arrests ex-DG E&T dept in illegal liquor licence case

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore on Thursday arrested ex-director general (DG) of the Excise & Taxation (E&T) department Akram Ashraf Gondal on the allegations of corruption and corrupt practices through misuse of authority by playing pivotal role in issuance of alleged illegal liquor licence to a private hotel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore on Thursday arrested ex-director general (DG) of the Excise & Taxation (E&T) department Akram Ashraf Gondal on the allegations of corruption and corrupt practices through misuse of authority by playing pivotal role in issuance of alleged illegal liquor licence to a private hotel.

According to the NAB, accused Akram Ashraf Gondal by misusing his authority, illegally granted L-2 category license to a private hotel, whereas, the hotel was not even eligible for securing liquor licence as it had not obtained 4/5 star ratings which was necessary condition for obtaining the L-2 category licence.

The L-2 category licence was granted to above mentioned hotel without firstly obtaining 4/5 star rating certificate from the department of Tourist Services, Punjab. Moreover, the accused did not follow other necessary procedures and codal formalities for issuance of liquor licence which had been mandatory according to the law and prescribed policy.

Akram Ashraf Gondal also managed to obtain No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from different departments through his co-accused (ETO) who issued letters for having NOCs regarding giving L-2 category licence to facilitate the private hotel. It has also been disclosed during inquiry proceedings that the accused technically maneuvered the whole process to grant L-2 category liquor licence to said hotel without its eligibility.

NAB Lahore officials after having sufficient evidences against former DG Excise & Taxation, accused Akram Ashraf Gondal, arrested him. The accused would be produced before an accountability court, Lahore for his physical remand so further hidden facts could be unearthed.

Related Topics

Lahore Corruption National Accountability Bureau Punjab Hotel From Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host UFC series on September 26 - Oct ..

8 minutes ago

India&#039;s space sector now open for private bus ..

53 minutes ago

UAE Committed to Compensate for Overproduced Oil V ..

37 minutes ago

Religious leaders should denounce all forms of vio ..

1 hour ago

OPEC considers market prospects for Q4- 2020, into ..

1 hour ago

AED43.13 bn dividends distributed by ADX, DFM on b ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.