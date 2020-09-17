NAB arrests ex-DG E&T dept in illegal liquor licence case

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore on Thursday arrested ex-director general (DG) of the Excise & Taxation (E&T) department Akram Ashraf Gondal on the allegations of corruption and corrupt practices through misuse of authority by playing pivotal role in issuance of alleged illegal liquor licence to a private hotel

According to the NAB, accused Akram Ashraf Gondal by misusing his authority, illegally granted L-2 category license to a private hotel, whereas, the hotel was not even eligible for securing liquor licence as it had not obtained 4/5 star ratings which was necessary condition for obtaining the L-2 category licence.

The L-2 category licence was granted to above mentioned hotel without firstly obtaining 4/5 star rating certificate from the department of Tourist Services, Punjab. Moreover, the accused did not follow other necessary procedures and codal formalities for issuance of liquor licence which had been mandatory according to the law and prescribed policy.

Akram Ashraf Gondal also managed to obtain No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from different departments through his co-accused (ETO) who issued letters for having NOCs regarding giving L-2 category licence to facilitate the private hotel. It has also been disclosed during inquiry proceedings that the accused technically maneuvered the whole process to grant L-2 category liquor licence to said hotel without its eligibility.

NAB Lahore officials after having sufficient evidences against former DG Excise & Taxation, accused Akram Ashraf Gondal, arrested him. The accused would be produced before an accountability court, Lahore for his physical remand so further hidden facts could be unearthed.