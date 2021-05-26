NAB arrests fake officer for deceiving govt officials

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has arrested an individual Mian Muhammad Fayaz from Johar Town Lahore, on the charges of introducing himself as Director General NAB, Sukkur to blackmail the government officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has arrested an individual Mian Muhammad Fayaz from Johar Town Lahore, on the charges of introducing himself as Director General NAB, Sukkur to blackmail the government officers.

According to details, the suspect Mian Muhammad Fayaz allegedly used to pressurize the government officers for seeking favour from them. The suspect approach different senior police officers, management of private housing societies and deputy commissioners of various districts to pressurize them for seeking favour.

He also used the Names of different political leaders for his accomplishing his tasks.

Taking action, the NAB, Lahore apprehended suspect Mian Muhammad Fayaz besides recovering Rs 4.

4 million cash and weapons from his possession. NAB Lahore has presented the suspect before accountability court and the court handed over Muhammad Fayaz to NAB on physical remand.

It merits mentioning here that the NAB Intelligence wing has so far arrested 10 such impersonators, who looted the people by posing themselves as fake officer of NAB. NAB Chairman has lauded the performance of NAB Lahore and once again reiterated that no officer of NAB was authorized to speak directly to any suspect during an inquiry or investigations and will not contact the suspect over phone. Suspects will only be summoned through official letter and in case of any complaint NAB spokesman could be contacted.