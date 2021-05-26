UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Arrests Fake Officer For Deceiving Govt Officials

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 09:27 PM

NAB arrests fake officer for deceiving govt officials

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has arrested an individual Mian Muhammad Fayaz from Johar Town Lahore, on the charges of introducing himself as Director General NAB, Sukkur to blackmail the government officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has arrested an individual Mian Muhammad Fayaz from Johar Town Lahore, on the charges of introducing himself as Director General NAB, Sukkur to blackmail the government officers.

According to details, the suspect Mian Muhammad Fayaz allegedly used to pressurize the government officers for seeking favour from them. The suspect approach different senior police officers, management of private housing societies and deputy commissioners of various districts to pressurize them for seeking favour.

He also used the Names of different political leaders for his accomplishing his tasks.

Taking action, the NAB, Lahore apprehended suspect Mian Muhammad Fayaz besides recovering Rs 4.

4 million cash and weapons from his possession. NAB Lahore has presented the suspect before accountability court and the court handed over Muhammad Fayaz to NAB on physical remand.

It merits mentioning here that the NAB Intelligence wing has so far arrested 10 such impersonators, who looted the people by posing themselves as fake officer of NAB. NAB Chairman has lauded the performance of NAB Lahore and once again reiterated that no officer of NAB was authorized to speak directly to any suspect during an inquiry or investigations and will not contact the suspect over phone. Suspects will only be summoned through official letter and in case of any complaint NAB spokesman could be contacted.

Related Topics

Lahore Police National Accountability Bureau Sukkur From Government Million Court Housing

Recent Stories

TII&#039;s Cryptography Research Centre partners w ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, Saudi Chief of General Staff ..

2 minutes ago

UAE achieves top rankings on global government dev ..

17 minutes ago

Air Arabia resumes seasonal flights to Batumi

17 minutes ago

Team Canada's 0-3 Start to IIHF World Championship ..

5 minutes ago

Govt. to re-file CRP against Justice Isa case in S ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.