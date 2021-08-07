UrduPoint.com

NAB Arrests Fake Property Dealer

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 02:33 PM

NAB arrests fake property dealer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday arrested Muhammad Hafeez son of Abdul Hafeez ex-record clerk MST Peshawar in a Rs 14.8 million cheating case.

The Spokesperson of NAB said that the accused person lured innocent individuals to invest in fake property businesses offering profit at exorbitant rates.

Initially, he paid handsome profits to investors. After some time the accused person disappeared cheating investors of Rs 14.7 million.

Reference has been filed in the accountability court. The accused was declared Proclaimed Offender by the courts.

Accused will be produced before Accountability Courts for obtaining physical custody.

