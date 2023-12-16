NAB arrests Fawad Chaudhary over corruption charges

(@Abdulla99267510)

NAB executes the arrest at Adiala Jail, bringing him into their custody.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2023) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has taken former Minister Fawad Chaudhry into custody, following a warrant issued by the NAB chairman, as reported by sources.

Fawad Chaudhry, the former Federal minister, has been arrested on corruption charges.

NAB authorities intend to present him in court, seeking his remand for further legal proceedings.

It is worth noting that Fawad Chaudhry was previously arrested, and a recent development, he was sent by a local court to Adiala Jail on judicial remand.