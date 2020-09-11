UrduPoint.com
NAB Arrests Former Inspector E&T, Recovers 330 Mln

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 12:08 AM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Thursday arrested former Inspector (BPS-16), Excise & Taxation (E&T) Department Punjab accused Khawaja Waseem in an ongoing case of Assets beyond known sources of income

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Thursday arrested former Inspector (BPS-16), Excise & Taxation (E&T) Department Punjab accused Khawaja Waseem in an ongoing case of Assets beyond known sources of income.

During the raid for his arrest, a hefty amount worth Rs.330 million (approx) of cash and prize bonds have also been recovered from the captivity of the accused.

As per the inquiry and investigation proceedings conducted against accused Khawaja Waseem, the accused being a public office holder amassed huge assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The investigations unearthed that the accused hold valuable properties and bank accounts worth Rs.

227 M (approx) as assets in his own name and Rs.191 million cash and prize bonds in his spouse's name. Furthermore, the accused also availed Amnesty Scheme 2018 to whiten his ill-gotten money whereas, being the public office holder the same was not entitled for the Amnesty Scheme 2018.

Moreover, the investigation proceedings also revealed that the accused received foreign remittances of Rs.221 million in his bank accounts between 2013-2017.

After obtaining sufficient evidences against the accused, NAB Lahore team has arrested Khawaja Waseem and acquired 14 days physical remand of the same after producing him before an Accountability Court, here.

