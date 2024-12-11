NAB Arrests Former Senator Waqar Ahmad Khan In Pak-Arab Housing Scam
Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2024 | 10:51 PM
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday arrested former senator Waqar Ahmad Khan in connection with a multi-billion-rupee scam of the Pak-Arab Housing Scheme after the Lahore High Court (LHC) denied him one-day protective bail
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday arrested former senator Waqar Ahmad Khan in connection with a multi-billion-rupee scam of the Pak-Arab Housing Scheme after the Lahore High Court (LHC) denied him one-day protective bail.
A division bench comprising Justice Farooq Haider and Justice Ali Zia Bajwa heard the petition for protective bail filed by the former senator and upheld the objection raised by the registrar's office on it. The bench dismissed the petition, deeming it non-maintainable.
Before his arrest from the LHC premises, the accused, Waqar Ahmad Khan, remained in the courtroom for approximately four hours, while the NAB team, police, and victims of the fraud waited outside.
The development comes a day after the same bench dismissed Khan's pre-arrest bail petition, though he managed to evade arrest at that time.
Previously, an accountability court had also denied bail to the accused. However, he continued to evade arrest by NAB.
The NAB is investigating the scam related to the Pak-Arab Housing Scheme and has alleged that the suspect denied plots to people despite receiving payments from them. It claimed that the society defrauded the public by selling more files than the number of available plots.
The bureau further alleged that the former senator collected Rs10 billion from individuals who purchased files for Pak-Arab Society Phase-II, a project that was not approved by the Lahore Development Authority.
Recent Stories
Dr Tariq welcomes talks offer by PTI for resolving political issues
SECP launches women equality in finance policy
Rana Mashhood for creating awareness to protect environment
SECP successfully conducts pre-conference workshops ahead of 2nd IICMC 2024
Kyrgyzstan to initiate Conservation Trust Fund for saving mountains ecosystem: A ..
Peaceful protest right of every political party but usage of state resources not ..
Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speakers
PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA World Cup 2024 hosting rights
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces for successful IBO
Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 night: PM told
Three Pakistani students excel in University of London BBA Programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr Tariq welcomes talks offer by PTI for resolving political issues1 minute ago
-
Rana Mashhood for creating awareness to protect environment1 minute ago
-
Kyrgyzstan to initiate Conservation Trust Fund for saving mountains ecosystem: Ambassador Atakhanov1 minute ago
-
Peaceful protest right of every political party but usage of state resources not allowed: Dar8 minutes ago
-
Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speakers8 minutes ago
-
PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari8 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA World Cup 2024 hosting rights8 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces for successful IBO8 minutes ago
-
Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 night: PM told9 minutes ago
-
Three Pakistani students excel in University of London BBA Programme9 minutes ago
-
Chairman PM Inspection Commission calls on KP CM, discuss PSDP projects15 minutes ago
-
Google facilitates over 864,000 jobs in Pakistan, android adds 100,400 in 2023,Senate told9 minutes ago