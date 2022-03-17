(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :National Accountability Bureau Balochistan on Monday apprehended fraudulent company Three- A Alliance's Director in billions of rupees motorbike scam from Karachi obtaining 8-day physical remand from the accountability court Quetta.

As per NAB handout, Faisal Khan, Director "Three-A Alliance company" was hiding after issuance of arrest warrant. It may be recalled here that the fraudulent auto firm namely Three-A Alliance run by Mr Kashif Qamar has deprived thousands of people of their hard-earned amount on the promise of providing them with new motorcycles on a fixed monthly profit. After having received complaints from a large number of During the probe, it was revealed that Three-Alliance Bolan Motors (Pvt) Ltd chief Kashif Qamar and Franchise owner associated with the company had deprived thousands of people of their hard-earned The management of 3-Alliance also lured the general public through social media and other platforms.

The company through its franchises booked thousands of bikes and issued receipts to the people who invested a huge amount with them.

NAB Balochistan after completing the investigation filed a reference against 25 people including the owner of three Alliance Company.

Two accused in the case namely Nadeem Jaga, Ahmed Jan, Jalat Khan, Shadi Khan, Shahid Gill and Syed Mir have also been arrested by NAB. Moreover, in February last fraud company's director Kamran Anjum was also held. DG NAB expressing satisfaction over the arrest of the Director 3 Alliance asked the investigation team to speed up their efforts and nab the main accused of the case.