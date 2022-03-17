UrduPoint.com

NAB Arrests Fraud Company's Director In Billion Of Rupees Scam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2022 | 07:03 PM

NAB arrests fraud company's Director in billion of rupees scam

National Accountability Bureau Balochistan on Monday apprehended fraudulent company Three- A Alliance's Director in billions of rupees motorbike scam from Karachi obtaining 8-day physical remand from the accountability court Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :National Accountability Bureau Balochistan on Monday apprehended fraudulent company Three- A Alliance's Director in billions of rupees motorbike scam from Karachi obtaining 8-day physical remand from the accountability court Quetta.

As per NAB handout, Faisal Khan, Director "Three-A Alliance company" was hiding after issuance of arrest warrant. It may be recalled here that the fraudulent auto firm namely Three-A Alliance run by Mr Kashif Qamar has deprived thousands of people of their hard-earned amount on the promise of providing them with new motorcycles on a fixed monthly profit. After having received complaints from a large number of During the probe, it was revealed that Three-Alliance Bolan Motors (Pvt) Ltd chief Kashif Qamar and Franchise owner associated with the company had deprived thousands of people of their hard-earned The management of 3-Alliance also lured the general public through social media and other platforms.

The company through its franchises booked thousands of bikes and issued receipts to the people who invested a huge amount with them.

NAB Balochistan after completing the investigation filed a reference against 25 people including the owner of three Alliance Company.

Two accused in the case namely Nadeem Jaga, Ahmed Jan, Jalat Khan, Shadi Khan, Shahid Gill and Syed Mir have also been arrested by NAB. Moreover, in February last fraud company's director Kamran Anjum was also held. DG NAB expressing satisfaction over the arrest of the Director 3 Alliance asked the investigation team to speed up their efforts and nab the main accused of the case.

Related Topics

Karachi Balochistan Quetta National Accountability Bureau Social Media Company Marriage Alliance Bolan February May From Billion Court

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Aus: Muhammad Yousuf takes break from natio ..

Pak Vs Aus: Muhammad Yousuf takes break from national cricket team

38 minutes ago
 SECP passionate for implementing robust code of co ..

SECP passionate for implementing robust code of corporate governance: Aamir Khan ..

22 seconds ago
 5th Sindh Literature Festival (SLF) will be held o ..

5th Sindh Literature Festival (SLF) will be held on March 18 at the Arts Council ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan name ODI and T20I squads for Australia se ..

Pakistan name ODI and T20I squads for Australia series

1 hour ago
 Dr Osman Hasan (TI) conferred HEC Best Researcher ..

Dr Osman Hasan (TI) conferred HEC Best Researcher Award, appointed Member BISP

1 hour ago
 Suspected militant attack kills 21 in Niger

Suspected militant attack kills 21 in Niger

24 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>