NAB Arrests GB Former Secretary Finance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 07:43 PM

NAB arrests GB former secretary finance

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) former finance secretary Arif Ibrahim, currently working as senior joint secretary inter-provincial coordination committee from the federal capital in pursuance of non-bailable warrant of arrest, issued by Gilgit-Baltistan Accountability Court, Reference No 05/2018

According to the press release, issued here, it is pertinent to mention here that NAB Rawalpindi sub-office GB has already filed a reference against Arif Ibrahim, Muhammad Ali Yougvi, former excise and taxation secretary, Mir Intikhab ul Haq, former ETO Ghizer, Muhammad Saleem, Contractor Excise Department and Sherbaz Ahmed on the charges of corruption and corrupt practices in procurement of arms and ammunition for Excise and Taxation Department.

According to the press release, issued here, it is pertinent to mention here that NAB Rawalpindi sub-office GB has already filed a reference against Arif Ibrahim, Muhammad Ali Yougvi, former excise and taxation secretary, Mir Intikhab ul Haq, former ETO Ghizer, Muhammad Saleem, Contractor Excise Department and Sherbaz Ahmed on the charges of corruption and corrupt practices in procurement of arms and ammunition for Excise and Taxation Department.

