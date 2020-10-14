UrduPoint.com
NAB Arrests Housing Society Fraud Accused After Rejection Of Bails

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi has arrested Dr. Shafqat Ali and Luqman Mirani after rejection of their bail from Supreme Court of Pakistan in a case of Bait-ul-Noor Housing Society, Karachi which was being probed by NAB Karachi.

After transit remand, both the accused persons would be shifted to NAB Karachi in order toobtain their remand, said NAB spokesman on Wednesday.

