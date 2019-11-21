NAB arrests Ijaz Haroon over corruption of Rs 144m  

,

Ijaz Haroon transferred Rs.144 millions in two fake accounts and caused damage to the national exchequer.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2019) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested Ijaz Haroon for his alleged role in corruption with Omni group.

According to the NAB, Ijaz Haroon made 12 plots and laundered Rs 144 million into the Omni group.

He used two bank accounts to launder huge mount into two accounts M S Lucky International and M/S A-One. Ijaz Haroon is considered very close to former President Asif Ali Zardari, the NAB said. Ijaz Haroon was serving as Chairman Overseas Cooperative Housing Society.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur are already in the NAB’s custody over the charges of fake accounts.