NAB arrests Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s officials and Islamabad police on Tuesday arrested Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Chairman Imran Khan from Islamabad when he arrived from Lahore to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

As per the NAB sources, Chairman NAB had issued arrest warrants against Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case on May 1.

The Bureau had arrested former prime minister under section-9A, 34A, 18A and 24A of the NAB Ordinance 1999. Imran Khan was accused of corruption and corrupt practices. He would be produced before the relevant court for physical remand by the bureau.

It may be mentioned here that PTI's chairman Imran Khan had arrived Islamabad to appear before the IHC in his interim bail cases in FIRs pertaining leveling allegations against the officers of a state institutions and vandalizing in judicial complex Islamabad.