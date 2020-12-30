UrduPoint.com
NAB Arrests Khawaja Asif In Assets Beyond Means Case: Shahzad Akbar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar Tuesday said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif in a case of assets beyond means.

A case of assets beyond means was already registered against the PML-N leader and he was totally failed in satisfying the accountability court regarding his assets, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said Khawaja Asif was involved in massive corruption and corrupt practices and he had not given any proof regarding his corruption charges before the anti-graft watchdog.

Khawaja Asif like his supremo Nawaz Sharif had looted the national exchequer ruthlessly during their regimes, he added.

Answering a query, the SAPM said Maryam Nawaz was using the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as a shield to protect her father from corruption charges.

Shahzad Akbar said the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) had categorically told that it would decide about tendering resignation from assembles on the return of Nawaz Sharif to the country.

