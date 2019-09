(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau Sukkur arrested Zabardast Khan Mahar, a close aide of Pakistan Peoples Party leader Khursheed Shah, late Sunday night.

He was arrested from his residence near Saleh Putt, Sukkur district by a NAB team, which also confiscated important papers and his car.

According to NAB, he is allegedly involved in embezzlement of over Rs1 billion public money.