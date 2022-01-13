NAB arrests main wheat misappropriation case absconder

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur on Thursday arrested Nisar Ahmed Sodhar, the main accused in misappropriation of Rs 150 million wheat stock.

Nisar Ahmed Sodhar, food Supervisor/Incharge PRC Warah for the crop years 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 had misappropriated the wheat stock to the tune of 12271 Jute bags and 47987 PP bags amounting to Rs.

150,456,992/- (150 million).

The accused has been arrested in reference No. 18/2020 (State vs Nisar Ahmed Sodhar), which is under trial in the Accountability Court, Sukkur.

He was absconding from the proceedings. NAB Sukkur undertakes effective enforcement operations across its jurisdiction for corruption free Pakistan.