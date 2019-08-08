UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Arrests Maryam Nawaz In Lahore : PML-N Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:05 PM

NAB arrests Maryam Nawaz in Lahore : PML-N spokesman

Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League(N) Maryam Nawaz was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League(N) Maryam Nawaz was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday afternoon.

Spokesman of PML-N Marriyum Aurangzeb said Maryam Nawaz was arrested by NAB in Lahore.

Maryam was taken into custody outside the Kot Lakhpat jail where she went tomeet her father Nawaz Sharif.

Related Topics

Lahore Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Sharif President Of Pakistan National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Maryam Aurangzeb Muslim

Recent Stories

NUST students awarded Nottingham University schola ..

4 minutes ago

Rs 1 bln allocated for development of PB 26

8 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 4 ..

8 minutes ago

Huntsman Resignation Could Impact US-Russian Ties ..

8 minutes ago

HEC Awards 52 Outstanding Scholars for Research, I ..

8 minutes ago

India requests Pakistan to review its decision on ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.