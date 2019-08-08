NAB arrests Maryam Nawaz in Lahore : PML-N spokesman

Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League(N) Maryam Nawaz was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League(N) Maryam Nawaz was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday afternoon.

Spokesman of PML-N Marriyum Aurangzeb said Maryam Nawaz was arrested by NAB in Lahore.

Maryam was taken into custody outside the Kot Lakhpat jail where she went tomeet her father Nawaz Sharif.