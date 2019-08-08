NAB Arrests Maryam Nawaz In Lahore : PML-N Spokesman
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:05 PM
Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League(N) Maryam Nawaz was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday afternoon
Spokesman of PML-N Marriyum Aurangzeb said Maryam Nawaz was arrested by NAB in Lahore.
Maryam was taken into custody outside the Kot Lakhpat jail where she went tomeet her father Nawaz Sharif.